TNI WhatsApp Poll on Odisha PCC Revamp

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who should be the Odisha PCC President?

Out of 49 respondents, 20 voted saying that Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka should be the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President while 13 people voted saying that Tara Bahinipati must be the Odisha PCC President, 7 voted in support of Md. Moquim, 4 voted for Bhakta Charan Das, 2 each voted for Prasad Harichandan and Ramesh Jena while 1 voted saying that no one is fit for Odisha PCC President among the list.