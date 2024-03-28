TNI Evening News Headlines – March 28, 2024

➡️NIT Rourkela students developed two submersible robots to facilitate the survey of dams and bridges. The team showcased their robots to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
➡️JMM announces Anjani Soren, daughter of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, as the candidate from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.
➡️Former Chitrokonda MLA & Bonda Tribe Youth Leader Dambaru Sisa quits BJD.
➡️Former Congress MLA Surendra Singh Bhoi resigns from Congress; likely to join BJD.
➡️Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, former MP Siddhant Mahapatra and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Damayanti Beshra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
➡️Popular YouTuber Monalisa Bhadra and her husband Badrinarayan surrendered before Forest officials in Jajpur district. They have been booked for keeping wild animals and uploading their photos and videos on social media platforms.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remanded to ED Custody till April 1 in Delhi Liquor Policy Case.
➡️Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra skips ED summons, campaigns in Bengal’s Krishnanagar
➡️NIA arrests one key conspirator in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.
➡️Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
➡️Arunachal was, is, and will remain an integral part of India: Ministry of External Affairs.
➡️Rs 2.25 lakh Cr tax revenue transferred to States in 2023-24 by Centre.
➡️Russia vetoes a UN resolution, effectively abolishing the monitoring of UN sanctions against North Korea by UN experts: Reports.
