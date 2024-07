The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – How do you rate Mohan Sarkar’s performance in the last one Month?

Out of 54 respondents, majority of 24 persons voted saying that Odisha Government under the leadership of CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s performance is poor in last one Month while 22 people voted saying that Mohan Sarkar’s performance is good in the last one Month, 8 voted for average performance of the Mohan Majhi Government.