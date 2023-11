The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who do you prefer to take the lead in Politics?

Out of 45 respondents, 39 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Grassroots Politicians will take the lead in Politics while 5 voted in favour of the opinion that Retd. Bureaucrats & Officers will take the lead in Politics, 1 opined that Entrepreneurs will take the lead in Politics.