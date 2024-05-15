Amit Shah tears into Naveen Government in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today tore Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik while addressing a public meeting in Sorada of Ganjam district.

Ever since he started his speech, Shah slammed Patnaik by asking the people either he is running the government. He said the Babus (officers) are running the government in Odisha. Naveen Patnaik would have allowed at least an Odia officer to run the government, Shah said.

He also appealed the people to give five years to the saffron party so that none from the State would migrant to other state for work. There are massive sources of water in Odisha but no irrigation facility. But extensive irrigation facilities will be provided to the people and to the farmers when BJP forms government.

Ganjam is Naveen Patnaik’s district but not even a single factory is located here but we will make this district the number one district in the country, said Shah.

Those who have looted the chit fund money of the poor will be punished and stricter action will be taken against them within 18 months after the formation of BJP government in Odisha, the Union Minister assured.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He further said that PM Modi has enhanced pride of Odisha by making Droupadi Murmu the President of India and picking up the Konark Wheel for India’s branding at G-20 meet.

The saffron leader also raised the ration issue saying Naveen Patnaik is not implementing the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ because the officers want to siphon-off the ration funds. The Prime Minister is providing rice to the poor in Odisha, but Naveen Patnaik puts his own photograph and tells people that the rice is given by him. However, the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ rules will be implemented if BJP comes to power.

Speaking about the Puri Jagannath temple and Srimandir Parikrama projects, the saffron leader alleged that the state government demolished temples and Mathas in the name of the Srimandir Parikrama projects and closed the temple’s doors.

He also raised the Ratna Bhandar issue and asked where is original key and who and why made the duplicate key of the Ratna Bhandar. Either the Ratna Bhandar was opened with the duplicate key. However, all the door of the temple will be opened as soon as the BJP government is formed in Odisha and the report of the Commission on the Ratna Bhandar will be made public within six days, he promised.