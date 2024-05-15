TNI Evening News Headlines – May 15, 2024

➡️75.68% voter turnout reported in Odisha in the first phase. Nabarangpur 82.16%, Kalahandi 77.90%, Koraput 77.53%, Berhampur 65.41%.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Cuttack.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Ganjam’s Sorada.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Bolangir, claims INDI Alliance Govt will take oath on June 4.
➡️Veteran Hindi film actress and BJP leader Hema Malini is scheduled to hit the campaign trail in Odisha on May 17.
➡️Heat wave warning issued for several Odisha districts on May 18, 19.
➡️5 killed in a road mishap at Rimuli Bypass under Champua Police limits of Keonjhar.
➡️Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD in Men’s Javelin at Federation Cup 2024 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with a 82.27 metre throw.
Related Posts
➡️Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident: A total of 16 dead bodies recovered so far, said NDRF.
➡️ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in connection with money laundering case.
➡️Comedian Shyam Rangeela’s affidavit to contest Lok Sabha elections from UP’s Varanasi seat has been rejected.
➡️Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in North West Delhi.
➡️PM Narendra Modi congratulates Lawrence Wong on assuming office as Prime Minister of Singapore.
➡️IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals score 144 for 9 against Punjab Kings in an IPL match.
➡️Pakistan: Islamabad court approves Imran Khan’s bail application in Pound 190 mn corruption case.
➡️Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border.
Comments are closed.