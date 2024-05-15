JP Nadda to hold Mega Roadshow in Bhubaneswar Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will hold mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar tomorrow and seek votes from party candidates.

Apart from attending the roadshow in the State Capital City, Nadda is also slated to visit the Lingaraj Temple and seek blessing of the Lord Lingaraj tomorrow.

Later, the national president of the saffron party will go to Padampur in Bargarh district and Sundargarh and attend party’s Vijay Sankalp Samavesh and campaign for the candidates.

This is JP Nadda’s second visit to Odisha in last 15 days. He had addressed a Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Ambapua in Berhampur of Ganjam district on Apr 28.