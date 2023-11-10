TNI Evening News Headlines – November 10, 2023

➡️ Over 1 kg brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized by Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar, 2 peddlers held.
➡️ Delhi-Jharsuguda SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi following a medical emergency of a passenger: Jharsuguda Airport Director.
➡️ The Principal of Ayurvedic College & Hospital in Bolangir, Sudarshan Behera arrested by Vigilance in disproportionate assets case.
➡️ Miscreants loot Rs 1.5 crore from ATM van in Cuttack.
➡️ Senior leader Jayaram Pangi to join Congress.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.
➡️ US and India to co-produce armoured vehicle: US Defence Secretary Austin.
➡️ Vijayendra Yediyurappa, son of Veteran leader BS Yediyurappa, appointed as Karnataka BJP President.
➡️ Delhi excise policy case: Judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh extended till November 24.
➡️ Hospitals in Gaza under heavy IDF attack: Health Ministry.
➡️ Taiwan requests India for 1,00,000 workers as part of a closer economic relationship between the two countries.
➡️ Sri Lanka Cricket’s ICC membership suspended over Government interference.
➡️ Afghanistan out for 244 in 50 overs against South Africa in World Cup match in Ahmedabad.
