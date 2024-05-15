No Electricity Bills from July, promises Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: There will be no electricity bills from July and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government will provide free electricity, promised Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today.

While addressing a massive election rally at Rourkela, Patnaik said, “There will be no electricity bills from July. The BJD government will provide free electricity. Apana mane khushi ta? (Are you happy about it?).”

While making the promise of free electricity, the BJD president also sought feedback of the people on deferent welfare programmes like Mamata, KALIA, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Mission Shakti, 5T School Transformation and Nua O scholarship.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He also slammed the opposition accusing them of shedding crocodile tears. In 2014 and 2019 elections, BJP said to double the minimum support price of paddy, reduce prices of fuel and LPG. Did the prices of petrol and diesel reduced? Did it reduce in 10 years? Now the election has come, which is why they are now remembering the mother and farmers.

Senior party leader VK Pandian also target the BJP saying that the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) receives Rs 25 to 27 thousand crore rupees from Odisha annually, but is giving only 4 thousand crore rupees to the State.

Without taking the name of the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pandian attacked him saying when he was the petroleum minister at the centre, he used to increase the prices of fuel once in every 3 months and prices of LPG once in two months with his signature. His signature has brought tears to the eyes of the mothers, he made it difficult for them, will they forgive him, he asked.

Pandian reiterated that Naveen Patnaik will take oath as Chief Minister again between 11.30 and 1 PM on June 9 and the first three signatures he will sign are – 1) to waiver off electricity bills for 90 percent of families in Odisha, 2) everyone will be included in BSKY, and 3) Allowance for members and employees of Mission Shakti.