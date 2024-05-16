BJP Worker killed in Political Violence in Khallikote

TNI Bureau: At least one man was killed while seven others were injured following a political violence in Khallikote of Ganjam district yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Pahan, a BJP worker.

According to reports, the BJP and BJD workers had a heated argument with each other over pasting of political posters in the locality. Soon, it turned ugly when they started to attack each other physically. In the process, eight people from both sides were severely injured.

All of them were rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, one of them, a BJP worker, succumbed to his injuries. Acute tension prevailed in Khallikote over the clash and death of the BJP worker.

Later, the saffron party urged the local police station to take action against their opponents who were involved in the clash. However, after the officers did not take any action, the BJP workers made and video call to the Ganjam SP through WhatsApp and complained about the violence.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal expressed deep concern over the violence and strongly said that no violence will be tolerated in the state.

He clarified that the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha will ensure zero tolerance to such violence in the State.

Dhal also directed the Ganjam district collector, polling officials and SP to take control of such political violence and ensure peace and harmony in the district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condemned the violence in Ganjam.

“Deeply disturbed and saddened at the very unfortunate and tragic incident of violence in Khallikote area. Such incidents of violence have no place in our democracy and civil society.

I strongly condemn this incident. My deepest condolence to the family who has lost their loved one and praying for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime”, he posted on X.