The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who poses a real challenge to mighty BJD in Odisha?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 37 respondents, 26 persons have given in favour of the opinion that BJD dissidents poses a real challenge to mighty BJD in Odisha while 6 people voted saying that no one poses challenge to BJD, 3 voted for Congress and 2 have given vote to BJP.