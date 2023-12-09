Massive Cash Seizure in I-T Raids in Odisha: Dharmendra expresses Concerns

TNI Bureau: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed his deep concern over the seizure of the huge cash to the tune of over 300 crore by the officials of the Income Tax Department in different places of some liquor manufacturing unit owners in Odisha.

Taking to his X handle, the Union Minister said the involvement of people from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand in the cash seizure case.

“The news of hundreds of crores of rupees being seized in Odisha has surprised me. It is a matter of concern that such a large amount of illegal money has been seized simultaneously from states like Odisha by raids by central agencies. Some people from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand states are reported to have links with this money,” said Pradhan.

“Where is the source of this illegal money? What is the truth of the matter? Are some bigwigs of Odisha have linked with the seized black money? Why are some people who used speak about honesty are silent on this matter? Due to the silence of the leaders of some political parties who talk about ethics, doubts have been created in the minds of the general public,” Pradhan added.

He further said that now the people of the country including Odisha are counting on #ModiKiGuarantee. Corruption will not be allowed in Modi government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the looted money from the public will be recovered one by one and strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident, this is Modi’s guarantee.

Meanwhile, the raid by the central agency on some liquor companies and their owners is continuing for fourth day. Till date, more than Rs 300 crore is said to hev been seized.