TNI Morning News Headlines – January 13, 2024

➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore new MEMU train today. All set at Gopinathpur Nilagiri railway station (GPNB) for grand inauguration of passenger train services.
➡️Ashwini Vaishnaw offers prayers at Khirachora Gopinath Temple in Remuna.
➡️Ganjam Additional District Court has sentenced a doctor to life imprisonment for killing an agent of a private bank over an illicit affair in 2018.
➡️Gunner Gurpreet Singh lost his life while performing an operational task in the forward area in Baramulla Sector.
➡️Delhi shivers at 3.6 degree Celsius, coldest minimum temperature this season; Fog delays flights, trains.
➡️ED issues summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for fourth time in connection with excise policy case, asks to join probe on January 18.
➡️IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Assam’s Guwahati.
➡️Assam: BJP wins 25 seats in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.
➡️CDS Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, three Service Chiefs lay wreaths at War Memorial in Delhi ahead of National Army Day.
➡️Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to President Droupadi Murmu, inviting her to participate in Aarti at Kalaram Temple in Nashik on January 22.
➡️Casual Paid Labourers in Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects to be covered under term insurance. This scheme will provide 10 lakh as an insurance to CPLs family/Next of Kin in any kind of death.
➡️Iqbal Ansari, Babri Masjid ex-litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, lauds PM Modi and UP CM for development work in Ayodhya.
➡️US military is carrying out a strike against the Houthis in Yemen, a day after launching a wave of attacks on nearly 30 locations in the country.
➡️Polling begins in Taiwan, over 19 million voters to elect President, Vice President.
