The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – What would be the New Role of VK Pandian after he officially joins BJD?

Out of 42 respondents, 25 persons have given in favour of the opinion that VK Pandian will be the new role of working President while 12 voted in favour of the opinion that Pandian will play a role of Deputy CM, 1 opined that he will be given a surprising assignment.