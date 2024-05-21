TNI Morning News Headlines – May 21, 2024

➡️BJP Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra expresses regret over his remark on Lord Jagannath; will observe fast for 3 days.
➡️A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Mayurbhanj.
➡️Second Phase Polls in Odisha: 69.34% Voter turnout recorded.
➡️Around 1,100 villagers in Balangir district boycott the polling over their demand for school and hospital.
➡️National flag at Rashtrapati Bhavan flies at half-mast as mark of one-day national mourning in India following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and other high-ranking officials in a helicopter crash.
➡️Phase 5 of General Election 2024 records Voter Turnout of 60.09% at 11:30 pm on 20th May: Election Commission of India.
➡️18 labourers, including 17 women, were killed in a road accident in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh today.
Related Posts
➡️Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.
➡️Indian Badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty regain number 1 spot in BWF Rankings following Thailand Open win.
➡️Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians’ performance in IPL 2024: ‘the timing of making Hardik Pandya the captain was not right.
➡️Sensex declines 218.11 points to 73,787.83 in early trade; Nifty dips 97.45 points to 22,404.55.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.31 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s death: Iran to hold presidential election on June 28.
➡️US President Biden rejects allegations of genocide against Israel in Gaza.
Comments are closed.