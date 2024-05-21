Nadda, Yogi, Arun Govil to campaign in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the third-round elections in the State, BJP national president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior BJP leader Arun Govil are all set to hit the election campaign in Odisha.

As per BJP sources, JP Nadda will address public meetings at four places – Karanjia, Dhamnagar, Badachana and Balikuda on May 23.

On the same day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings at Chilika and Salipur. He will campaign for BJP’s Kendrapada Lok Sabha candidate Jay Panda and Salipur candidate Arindam Roy in Salipur. In Chilika, he will seek votes for Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra and Chilika Assembly candidate Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Arun Govil, who is best known for portraying Lord Rama in the Ramayan TV series, is scheduled to attend a series of public meetings at in Dhenkanal, Champua, Telkoi and Balipatana on May 22.