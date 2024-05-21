TNI Evening News Headlines – May 21, 2024

➡️Low-pressure likely tomorrow. IMD issues yellow warning for heat wave, orange warning for thunderstorms in Odisha.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Dhenkanal.
➡️JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Arun Govil to hit campaign trail in Odisha.
➡️Show Cause Notices issued to 4 MLAs, Samir Dash, Simarani Nayak, Ramesh Sai, and Parshuram Dhada, who resigned from BJD recently to join BJP. Disqualification on grounds of defection likely.
➡️A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: A stampede-like situation witnessed during a public rally of Samajwadi Party in Azamgarh when party supporters and Police entered into a scuffle.
➡️Environment activists seek probe after over 30 flamingos killed after being hit by aircraft in Mumbai.
➡️The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decided to exempt all six Olympic quota winners from selection trials but their form and fitness will be assessed at Ranking Series event and the training camp in Hungary.
➡️Javad Zarif, Ex former Foreign Minister of Iran blames US for helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi.
