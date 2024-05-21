Low Pressure in Odisha on May 22; Heavy Rains on May 24, 25

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha.

The weather department said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and is likely to move initially north-eastwards & concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 25, 2024.

Under the influence of the weather system, light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over the districts of north Odisha and during 24th and 25th May, forecasted the IMD.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) likely at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajapur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar likely to occur between May 24 and May 25.

Likewise, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) likely at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj and heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar likely to occur between May 25 and May 26, said IMD.