Hinjili records Lowest Voter Turnout in 2nd Phase Polls in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In surprising development, the Hinjili assembly constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout of 58.21% during the second phase election which was held in 5 Lok Sabaha seats and 35 assembly seats yesterday.

The Hinjili constituency, represented by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, saw a huge decline of voter turnout in comparison to the 2019 election. In 2019, Hinjili had witnessed 65.6% turnout.

Yesterday’s second lowest and third lowest voter turnout were reported in Aska (58.99%) and Kabisuryanagar (58.84%), revealed the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

However, Sonepur (81.23%), Bhatli (79.23%) and Birmaharajpur (78.23%) recorded the first three highest voter turnout yesterday.

Below is the detail of the voter turnout in the 35 Assembly Constituencies:

1. Aska: 58.99%,

2. Attabira: 74.00%,

3. Baliguda: 68.54%,

4. Bargarh: 74.20%,

5. Bhanjanagar: 66.12%,

6. Bhatli: 79.23%,

7. Bijepur: 77.20%,

8. Biramitrapur: 75.50%,

9. Birmaharajpur: 78.37%,

10. Bolangir: 65.85%,

11. Bonai: 73.25%,

12. Boudh: 75.12%,

13. Brajarajnagar: 75.02%,

14. Daspalla: 72.00%,

15. G Udaygiri: 67.02%,

16. Hinjili: 58.21%,

17. Jharsuguda: 78.50%,

18. Kabisuryanagar: 58.84%,

19. Kantabanji: 67.96%,

20. Kantamal: 75.30%,

21. Khallikote: 61.51%,

22. Loisingha: 72.10%,

23. Padampur: 75.12%,

24. Patnagarh: 68.24%,

25. Phulbani: 70.79%,

26. Polasara: 62.45%,

27. Raghunathpalli: 62.50%,

28. Rajgangpur: 66.05%,

29. Rourkela: 61.45%,

30. Sanakhemundi: 61.35%,

31. Sonepur: 81.23%,

32. Sundargarh: 63.00%,

33. Surada: 63.80%,

34. Talsara: 71%,

35. Titlagarh: 68.25%.

The election was also held in five Lok Sabha seats of the State yesterday. While Bargarh Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.20%, Aska in Ganjam witnessed the lowest turnout of 60.78%. Likewise, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh saw a voter turnout of 71.46%, 70.37% and 67.74% respectively.