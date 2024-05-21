Hinjili records Lowest Voter Turnout in 2nd Phase Polls in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In surprising development, the Hinjili assembly constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout of 58.21% during the second phase election which was held in 5 Lok Sabaha seats and 35 assembly seats yesterday.
The Hinjili constituency, represented by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, saw a huge decline of voter turnout in comparison to the 2019 election. In 2019, Hinjili had witnessed 65.6% turnout.
Yesterday’s second lowest and third lowest voter turnout were reported in Aska (58.99%) and Kabisuryanagar (58.84%), revealed the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
However, Sonepur (81.23%), Bhatli (79.23%) and Birmaharajpur (78.23%) recorded the first three highest voter turnout yesterday.
Below is the detail of the voter turnout in the 35 Assembly Constituencies:
1. Aska: 58.99%,
2. Attabira: 74.00%,
3. Baliguda: 68.54%,
4. Bargarh: 74.20%,
5. Bhanjanagar: 66.12%,
6. Bhatli: 79.23%,
7. Bijepur: 77.20%,
8. Biramitrapur: 75.50%,
9. Birmaharajpur: 78.37%,
10. Bolangir: 65.85%,
11. Bonai: 73.25%,
12. Boudh: 75.12%,
13. Brajarajnagar: 75.02%,
14. Daspalla: 72.00%,
15. G Udaygiri: 67.02%,
16. Hinjili: 58.21%,
17. Jharsuguda: 78.50%,
18. Kabisuryanagar: 58.84%,
19. Kantabanji: 67.96%,
20. Kantamal: 75.30%,
#TNI #Insight
21. Khallikote: 61.51%,
22. Loisingha: 72.10%,
23. Padampur: 75.12%,
24. Patnagarh: 68.24%,
25. Phulbani: 70.79%,
26. Polasara: 62.45%,
27. Raghunathpalli: 62.50%,
28. Rajgangpur: 66.05%,
29. Rourkela: 61.45%,
30. Sanakhemundi: 61.35%,
31. Sonepur: 81.23%,
#TheNewsInsight
32. Sundargarh: 63.00%,
33. Surada: 63.80%,
34. Talsara: 71%,
35. Titlagarh: 68.25%.
The election was also held in five Lok Sabha seats of the State yesterday. While Bargarh Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.20%, Aska in Ganjam witnessed the lowest turnout of 60.78%. Likewise, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh saw a voter turnout of 71.46%, 70.37% and 67.74% respectively.
Comments are closed.