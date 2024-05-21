PM Modi making a Political Statement on Ratna Bhandar: Pandian

TNI Bureau: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Srimandir Ratna Bhandar keys are hidden in Tamil Nadu, during his election rallies in Odisha, BJD leader V K Pandian dismissed it, calling it a political statement.

In an interview to PTI, V K Pandian requested the Prime Minister to find out the location of the keys of Jagannath Temple using central agencies if he is sure about it.

Pandian said that as per the order of the Orissa High Court, SJTA headed by Puri Gajapati has decided to open the Ratna Bhandar during the Ratha Jatra when pilgrims won’t be there, so that the rituals are not affected.