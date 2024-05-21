Mission Kendrapada: Modi Visit on May 29; Yogi to visit Mahanga

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now set its Mission Kendrapara and as part of its mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for party candidates and seek votes for them.

According to media reports, Yogi will address huge public meetings in Kendrapara and Mahanga and seek votes for party’s national vice president and Kendrapara MP candidate Baijayant “Jay” Panda. He is likely to make his first electoral visit to Odisha this election either on May 23 or May 24.

Likewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit on May 29 and campaign for Baijayant Panda in Kendrapara. This would be Modi’s fourth visit to the State. Yesterday, he campaigned for party candidates in Puri, Cuttack and Angul.

It is to be noted here that the Kendrapada Lok Sabha seat and the assembly seats under it will go to polls on the fourth and final phase polling on June 1 along with Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha segments.