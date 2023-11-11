Land Registration halted in Umerkote; Bhrugu questions Govt

By Sagarika Satapathy
Land Registration halted in Umerkote; Bhrugu questions Govt

TNI Bureau: BJP leader from South Odisha Bhrugu Baxipatra has questioned the State Government over the absence of Tehsildar at Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district.

There is no permanent tahsildar or sub-registrar at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district for the last one month, bringing many important works including land registration in halt.

The Sub-Registrar Office, lone destination of people in Umerkote, Raighar, Jharigaon & Chandahandi, fails to fulfill people’s aspirations.

Related Posts

Curtain raiser event held in Kalahandi University for…

Lady IPS officer B Radhika likely to be the next Odisha DGP

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bhrugu drew attention to the fact that undivided Koraput district continues to suffer from the Government apathy, may be because it is coming under the tribal region.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.