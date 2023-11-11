Land Registration halted in Umerkote; Bhrugu questions Govt

TNI Bureau: BJP leader from South Odisha Bhrugu Baxipatra has questioned the State Government over the absence of Tehsildar at Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district.

There is no permanent tahsildar or sub-registrar at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district for the last one month, bringing many important works including land registration in halt.

The Sub-Registrar Office, lone destination of people in Umerkote, Raighar, Jharigaon & Chandahandi, fails to fulfill people’s aspirations.

Bhrugu drew attention to the fact that undivided Koraput district continues to suffer from the Government apathy, may be because it is coming under the tribal region.