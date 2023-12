The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Rising Robbery & Theft Cases in Bhubaneswar – Who Is Accountable?

Out of 53 respondents, 46 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Commissionerate Police is accountable for rising robbery & theft cases in Bhubaneswar while 4 people voted saying that common people are for rising robbery & theft cases in the State Capital, 3 voted saying Odisha Government is accountable for the same.