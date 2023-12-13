TNI Evening News Headlines – December 13, 2023

➡️Odisha Government signs MoU with Tata Steel to establish High Performance Centres in Archery & Sports Climbing.
➡️Annual HSC Examination for Class 10 will commence from February 20, 2024 till March 4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor the conduct of the annual high school examinations this year.
➡️Odisha Government launched a QR Code to facilitate cashless and convenient payment for LAccMI bus services in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Police today revealed that illegal drugs are being delivered to youngsters online through food aggregators in the State.
➡️Additional District and Sessions Judge court in Berhampur sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his wife to death in Ganjam district.
➡️Lok Sabha Security Breach: Lok Sabha banned the entry of the PAs of the MPs in the House.
➡️Parliament security breach: All 6 suspects stayed in house in Gurugram. All wanted to go inside building, only 2 managed to get visitor passes, say police.
➡️Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav bans use of loudspeakers at all religious places.
➡️Vishnu Deo Sai sworn in as Chhattisgarh CM with two deputies.
➡️Defence Ministry approves Rs 2800 crore rockets for Pinaka weapon system.
➡️Gangster Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Machhiwara (in Punjab), was killed in cross-firing by CIA team of Ludhiana Police.
➡️Maharashtra ATS arrests a man for providing confidential information to Pakistani intelligence operative: officials.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to revisit all-time low of 83.40 against US dollar.
➡️India batter Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot in ICC T20 ranking.
