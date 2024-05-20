Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dies in Helicopter Crash

TNI Bureau: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly died following helicopter crash yesterday, confirmed an Iranian official to the Reuters.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials who were flying with the president also died due to the crash that took place near Tavil village in northwest Iran due to bad weather conditions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that Raisi was returning after meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the border area when his helicopter made hard landing due to dense fog in the region and went missing.

When connection with the president was lost, the government held an emergency Cabinet meeting and sent a rescue team to the spot immediately. However, the rescuers faced massive challenge in recuperation due to extensive bad weather condition including heavy fog.

The rescue team, however, managed to spot Raisi’s helicopter early this morning and found all the occupants dead, reported media.