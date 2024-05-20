100-Word Insight: Naveen-Pandian Hold The Fort

Despite the massive onslaught launched by Central BJP leaders led by PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, five-time invincible CM Naveen Patnaik and his trusted aide VK Pandian are holding the fort to retain power and win a six term for BJD, a party that’s going through a transition phase.

Pandian remains the only star campaigner of BJD who is leaving no stones unturned to keep the BJD structure intact while fighting a strong undercurrent and anti-incumbency.

While Naveen and Pandian take the centerstage, BJD leaders are busy working at the grassroots level to ward off the “Modi Storm”.