100-Word Insight: Naveen-Pandian Hold The Fort

By Sagar Satapathy
Naveen Patnaik VK Pandian

Despite the massive onslaught launched by Central BJP leaders led by PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, five-time invincible CM Naveen Patnaik and his trusted aide VK Pandian are holding the fort to retain power and win a six term for BJD, a party that’s going through a transition phase.

Related Posts

100-Word Insight: PM Modi invokes ‘Odia Asmita’ to target…

100-Word Insight: Bastar Polls Over; Chhattisgarh BJP eyes…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pandian remains the only star campaigner of BJD who is leaving no stones unturned to keep the BJD structure intact while fighting a strong undercurrent and anti-incumbency.

While Naveen and Pandian take the centerstage, BJD leaders are busy working at the grassroots level to ward off the “Modi Storm”.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.