PM Modi offers Prayers at Srimandir; holds Roadshow in Puri

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his obeisance to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha at Srimandir ahead of the roadshow on the Grand Road.

Accompanied by party’s State president Manamohan Samal and Puri MP candidate Sambit Patra, the Prime Minister held the roadshow from Singhadwar of Srimandir to the Medical Chhak of the pilgrim city.

A huge crowd gathered to greet Modi during the mega roadshow amid slogans in his name, party’s name, party candidate’s name and chants of Jaishreeram. Hundreds of them were also seen holding the cut-outs of the Prime Minister and party symbol.

A tight security arrangement has been made for the Prime Minister’s roadshow. This is his second roadshow in Odisha in just 10 days. He had held his first roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10.

He is scheduled to attend public rallies in Angul and Cuttack and seek votes for party candidates.