Modi promises Free Electricity along with Solar Panels in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally at the Angul Stadium on Monday made a big promise to the voters in Odisha to provide free electricity up to 300 units along with free solar panels as per the previous announcement.

“BJP if voted to power in the Odisha Assembly will supply free electricity to the people of the State,” said Modi adding that the BJP government under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana will provide a Rs 75,000 subsidy to the consumers to install rooftop solar panels and people will not pay electricity bills for up to 300 units.

The Prime Minister also slammed that the BJD government in Odisha is under the control of some corrupt people who have grabbed the Chief Minister’s office and residence which is why even an ordinary BJD worker has now become crorepati.

Modi further spoke about paddy farmers in Odisha saying they have been betrayed even after working hard for their produce, farmers don’t get the fixed Rs 2200 MSP for their paddy as BJD leaders loot the farmers in mandis but once BJP forms government in Odisha and the paddy MSP per quintal will be increased to Rs 3100 and within 48 hours, farmers will get the money credited to their bank account and end to ‘katni chatni.’