TNI Morning News Headlines – May 20, 2024

➡️Elections 2024: Several enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other items worth Rs 254.84 crore in Odisha.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds mega roadshow at Badadanda in Puri, addresses a public gathering in Dhenkanal.
➡️Naveen Patnaik to hold roadshow at various places of Bhubaneswar today evening.
➡️SOG jawan injured in exchange of fire with Maoists in Nuapada.
➡️Voting begins for 49 seats in fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Polling begins in 49 Lok Sabha constituencies across 6 states and 2 Union Territories. 10.28% voter turnout recorded till 9 AM.
➡️Char Dham Yatra: Offline passes issued to 1,775 pilgrims staying in Haridwar.
➡️A man in Uttar Pradesh arrested for voting 8 times for candidate.
➡️Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, & several other passengers, has been martyred in a helicopter crash in northwest of Iran. Chopper Completely Burnt, No survivors found on the crash site.
