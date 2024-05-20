PM Modi raises Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Issue

TNI Bureau: Lashing out at Biju Janata Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Odisha will see a double-engine Government for the first time after June 4.

Addressing a massive Vijay Sankalpa Samavesh at Angul, PM Modi urged people to elect BJP Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates and form a double-engine Government in Odisha for development.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

PM Modi at Cuttack asserted that the BJP Government will find out the missing keys of Shreemandir Ratna Bhandar which were taken to Tamil Nadu. Ratna Bhandar keys have been lost for the last six years and the people who have made the CM office captive are responsible for the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar.

In the last 25 years, BJD people have become crorepatis. But the financial condition of farmers have not grown. Tribals of the State were the worst sufferers, PM Modi alleged.

He also vowed to end the “mafia rule” in Odisha, which he said, is in control of all departments now.