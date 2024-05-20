TNI Evening News Headlines – May 20, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds mega roadshow in Puri, addressed a massive public meeting in Angul and Cuttack.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting: 49% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm.
➡️Tension prevailed in several parts of Odisha during the second phase polling on Monday. An auto driver was killed at Sarsara village in Bargarh district.
➡️Displaced villagers of a mining project of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Sundargarh district boycotted both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.
➡️Depression likely to trigger very heavy rainfall in Odisha on May 25. Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Mayurbhanj.
➡️47.53% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in phase 5 Lok Sabha polls.
➡️Gujarat ATS nabs four IS terrorists from Ahmedabad Airport. All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals.
➡️Chhattisgarh: 18 people died after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Kawardha area.
➡️Enforcement Directorate moves an application in court seeking 14-day extension of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody.
➡️Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many areas of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh.
