TNI WhatsApp Poll: Debate on transfer of Tribal Land in Odisha

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Why did Odisha Govt put Tribal Land Transfer Decision on HOLD?

Out of 27 respondents, 18 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Odisha Government put tribal land transfer decision on hold due to Tribal Discontent in BJD while 7 people voted saying that Odisha Government put tribal land transfer decision on hold due to confused leadership, 2 voted saying that Odisha Govt put tribal land transfer decision on hold fearing BJP’s agitation threat.