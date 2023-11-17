TNI WhatsApp Poll: Debate on transfer of Tribal Land in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI WhatsApp Poll: Debate on transfer of Tribal Land in Odisha

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Why did Odisha Govt put Tribal Land Transfer Decision on HOLD?

Related Posts

TNI WhatsApp Poll: Debate on joining of VK Pandian in BJD

TNI WhatsApp Poll: Debate on Tribal Land Purchase

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 27 respondents, 18 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Odisha Government put tribal land transfer decision on hold due to Tribal Discontent in BJD while 7 people voted saying that Odisha Government put tribal land transfer decision on hold due to confused leadership, 2 voted saying that Odisha Govt put tribal land transfer decision on hold fearing BJP’s agitation threat.

TNI WhatsApp Poll: Debate on transfer of Tribal Land in Odisha

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.