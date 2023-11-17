Suresh Mohapatra appointed as Chief Advisor of CMO, Odisha

TNI Bureau: Former Chief Secretary and Chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has been appointed as the new Chief Advisor of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO),Odisha.

Upon his request, Mahapatra is allowed to relinquish from the post of Chairperson of Odisha Electricity, Regulatory Commission with mediate effect from November 17.

The Stated government also posted R.Balakrishnan IAS (Retd) at present Chief Advisor as Special Initiatives in the rank of Chief Secretary will continue as such and he is relieved from his additional charge of Chief Advisor of CMO.

Asit Tripathy IAS (Retd), Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) upon his request is allowed to relinquish all his additional charges of Principal Advisor.