TNI WhatsApp Group Voting: What will be Helpful to resolve Manipur Crisis?

By Sagarika Satapathy
The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – What will be Helpful to resolve Manipur Crisis?

Out of 48 respondents, 39 have given in favour of the opinion that Army Rule (Free Hand to Forces) can only be Helpful to resolve Manipur Crisis while 5 persons thought that Peace Talks, Negotiations can resolve the issue. 4 people voted in favour of PM Modi’s Visit to resolve Manipur Crisis.

