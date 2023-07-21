TNI Evening News Headlines – July 21, 2023
Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana has received the Odisha Cabinet approval.
➡️ Odisha Cabinet today approved 17 major proposals of 11 Departments including budget of Rs 1,001.14 crore for expansion of comprehensive care services across the State. 11 comprehensive cancer units will be set up across the State.
➡️Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana has received the Odisha Cabinet approval.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) Sh. V K Pandian today visited Mission Shakti Cafe at Odagaon and interacted with Mission Shakti members on the functioning of the cafe and other livelihood activities.
➡️NH 316 near Motu border submerges following heavy rainfall in Malkangiri District.
➡️Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court allows ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex, excluding the Wuzukhana area.
Related Posts
➡️Women paraded in Manipur: Mob burns down house of main accused. Both Meitei, Kuki women hold massive protests across Manipur.
➡️Manipur Viral Video Case: All 4 accused remanded to 11-day police custody.
➡️Ahmedabad road accident accused Tathya Patel sent to judicial remand till 23rd July.
➡️Water-level in Yamuna river once again crosses the danger mark, recorded at 205.34 meters.
➡️Delhi: President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.
➡️India, Sri Lanka agree to popularize Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail. India, Sri Lanka to establish high-capacity power grid interconnection.
➡️Raigad Irshalgad landslide: NDRF recovered 22 bodies including 6 bodies today and 16 bodies yesterday.
➡️India announced Projects worth Rs 75 crore for Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.
Comments are closed.