TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on Ram Mandir and Srimandir Project By Sagarika Satapathy On Nov 6, 2023

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which is linked to the Emotion of the Devotees?

Out of 44 respondents, 35 persons opined that Ayodhya Ram Mandir is linked to the Emotion of the Devotees while 7 have given in favour of the opinion that Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project is linked to the Emotion of the Devotees.
