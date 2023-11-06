TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on Ram Mandir and Srimandir Project

By Sagarika Satapathy
The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which is linked to the Emotion of the Devotees?
Out of 44 respondents, 35 persons opined that Ayodhya Ram Mandir is linked to the Emotion of the Devotees while 7 have given in favour of the opinion that Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project is linked to the Emotion of the Devotees.
