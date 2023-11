The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Political Leaders from Which Party are Helpful, Compassionate and Sympathetic?

Out of 34 respondents, 14 persons opined that political leaders from Congress party are helpful, compassionate and sympathetic, 11 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Leaders from BJD are helpful while 9 have the opinion that leaders from BJP are compassionate and sympathetic.