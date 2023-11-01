TNI News Headlines – November 01, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces the new name of Kalahandi University as Maa Manikeswari University during the launch of LAccMI scheme.
➡️ Odia IPS officer RR Swain takes over as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ Odisha to provide free WiFi facilities in Universities.
➡️ Bhubaneswar will be dumping-free from coming April, garbage near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar will be removed on a daily basis by MCCs: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian athletes who displayed their remarkable talent at the Asian Para Games.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated Akhaura (Bangladesh) – Agartala (India) rail link, Khulna-Mongla Port rail line and Unit 2 of Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Rampal, Bangladesh.
➡️ New India-Bangladesh rail line to cut distance between NE states and Kolkata to 500 km from 1,600 km.
➡️ Prices of commercial LPG cylinders surge by over Rs 100, second hike in a month. The 19 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,833 from Rs 1731.5 in Delhi effective from November 1.
➡️ More than 97% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned so far: RBI.
➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Minister of Education, UAE, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi in Abu Dhabi.
➡️ Statue of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
