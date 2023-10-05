TNI Bureau: Controversial Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Tirtol, Bijay Shankar Das, has filed an application in the office of the registrar of marriage, Cuttack for marriage.

Das reportedly submitted the application on September 21 for registration of marriage with one Pratyusha Nanda, a resident of Arunodaya Market area in Cuttack.

It is to be noted here that the lawmaker was in the news ever since he skipped his marriage with rumoured girlfriend Somalika Dash.

Somalika leveled a series of allegations including rape against the MLA after he refused to marry her. She also filed a petition at the Orissa High Court challenging the inaction of police for not registering the case on FIR filed by her on May 13, 2022. The case is still sub-judice.