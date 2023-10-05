Sikkim Flash Floods: Missing Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das’ body found

TNI Bureau: In a latest development in the Sikkim flash floods case, the body of Odisha’s Saroj Kumar Das who was missing in the Sikkim flash floods was found today.

Jawan Saroj Kumar Das, who is a resident of Kendudhipa Village under Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district was one among the 23 army personnel who went missing due to a flash flood in the Teesta River in North Sikkim yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Das, who had married seven months back, had been recruited in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) wing of the Indian army in 2012 and was serving as a havildar.

At least 14 people were killed while 104 people including some army personnel are still missing due to the flash flood in the Teesta River yesterday.