Tension at VIMSAR over Doctor-Security guard fight; Police deployed

TNI Bureau: Tension prevailed at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla following a fight between a PG student and a security guard.

According to reports, a security guard and a PG student had a heated argument over some reason in the wee hours today. It turned ugly after the student attacked the security guard, leaving the latter injured.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Later, the injured guard’s brother reached the spot after getting information about the incident and attacked the student, leaving him injured.

Soon, some PG students arrived at the scene and staged a demonstration over the incident and demanded disengagement of the security firm.

The Burla police rushed to the spot after getting information and tried to pacify the irate students.