100-Word Edit: The New ‘Bijay Factor’ in Odisha Politics

Once known as CM Naveen Patnaik’s trusted man and one of the most powerful bureaucrats in Odisha, Bijay Patnaik has declared a war against the same government he nourished at one point of time.

While taking the political plunge, Bijay Patnaik has a clear objective – to disturb the present dispensation. With Bijay in charge, Congress may witness entry of many former IAS and IPS officers.

With Bureaucrats taking control in ‘New Odisha Politics’, Bijay Patnaik sees an opportunity to grow and help the Congress revive in the state. It would be big blunder if his rivals/critics write him off.