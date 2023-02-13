TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2023

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for doing first ever quadruple joint replacement surgery.

➡️ Two former students of Utkal University held over scuffle with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Surajit Majumdar.

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: A ccused Gopal Das brought back to Odisha after narco test in Gandhinagar, Gujarat; produced before JMFC court today.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet Meeting day; several proposals likely to get nod.

➡️ Another jumbo found dead under Athagarh forest division.

➡️ Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court judges.

➡️ An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Sikkim in early hours of Monday: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rapper MC Stan wins Trophy, Car and Rs 31 Lakh.

➡️ Third India-Australia Test to be played from March 1-5 shifted to Indore from Dharamshala owing to poor outfield conditions: BCCI.

➡️ Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.68 against US dollar.

➡️ IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup Highlights: India women’s cricket team beat Pakistan by 7 wickets.

➡️ Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes crosses 30,000.