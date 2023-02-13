TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2023

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for doing first ever quadruple joint replacement surgery.
➡️ Two former students of Utkal University held over scuffle with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Surajit Majumdar.
➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Accused Gopal Das brought back to Odisha after narco test in Gandhinagar, Gujarat; produced before JMFC court today.
➡️ Odisha Cabinet Meeting day; several proposals likely to get nod.
➡️ Another jumbo found dead under Athagarh forest division.
➡️ Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court judges.
➡️ An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Sikkim in early hours of Monday: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rapper MC Stan wins Trophy, Car and Rs 31 Lakh.
➡️ Third India-Australia Test to be played from March 1-5 shifted to Indore from Dharamshala owing to poor outfield conditions: BCCI.
➡️ Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.68 against US dollar.
➡️ IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup Highlights: India women’s cricket team beat Pakistan by 7 wickets.
➡️ Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes crosses 30,000.
➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 100km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
