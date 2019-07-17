The Elite List of Odia Governors

TNI Bureau: While the Narendra Modi Government deserves kudos for appointing two Odias as Governors in just 5 years, not many Odias were fortunate in the past to join the Elite Club.

The latest entrants into the Club are Draupadi Murmu (Jharkhand Governor) in 2015 & Biswabhusan Harichandan (Andhra Pradesh Governor) in 2019. In total, 9 eminent personalities from Odisha have become Governors till date.

Role of Dharmendra Pradhan in giving due recogntion to Odisha, can’t be undermined.

Here’s the List of Odia Governors:

1. Harekrushna Mahatab – Governor of Bombay (1955-1956)

2. Biswanath Das – Governor of Uttar Pradesh (1962-1967)

3. Nityanand Kanungo – Governor of Gujarat, Bihar (1965-1971)

4. Chintamani Panigrahi – Governor of Manipur (1989-1993)

5. Surendranath Dwivedy – Governor of Arunachal Pradesh (1991-1993)

6. Lokanath Mishra – Governor of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland (1991-1997)

7. Janaki Ballabh Patnaik – Governor of Assam (2009-2014)

8. Draupadi Murmu – Governor of Jharkhand (2015 – Till Date)

9. Biswabhusan Harichandan – Governor of Andhra Pradesh (To be sworn-in)

