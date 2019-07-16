Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Biswabhusan Harichandan appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh

By TNI Bureau
Biswabhusan Harichandan
TNI Bureau: It’s official! Veteran BJP leader and former Odisha Minister Biswabhusan Harichandan has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. It was confirmed through a press Communique from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

On July 2, 2019, our Editor Sagar Satapathy had tweeted the photos of Biswabhusan meeting PM Modi, BJP President Amit Shah & Working President JP Nadda, expressing hope that the veteran BJP leader is rewarded with a Governor’s post. The announcement was finally made today.

The 84-year-old Biswabhusan was elected to Odisha Assembly for 5 times from Chilika and Bhubaneswar. He also served as a Cabinet Minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government under CM Naveen Patnaik.

