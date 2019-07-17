Odisha prays for speedy recovery of Padma Shri Awardee Prakash Rao

TNI Bureau: People of Odisha have been praying for the speedy recovery of Social activist and Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao who was admitted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack last night following a partial paralytic attack.

As per the available information, Rao has been rushed to the SCB Medical in a critical condition and shifted to the Medicine intensive care unit (ICU).

Rao, a tea seller, received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution towards providing education to underprivileged and orphan children.

He is also a regular blood donor and saved many lives by donating blood.