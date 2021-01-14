Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Roots Shines

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test match at Galle witnessed a dramatic collapse by Lankan batsmen. They made a meek surrender before the England bowlers. Sri Lanka bowled out for a paltry 135 in 46.1 overs. No batsmen could reach a score of 30.





Sri Lanka vs England: Scores





Mathews (27), Chandimal (28), Perera (20) and Shanaka (23) were the top contributors for Sri Lanka. For England, Dom Bess took 5 wickets. Chris Broad claimed 3 wickets including Thirimane, Mendis and Mathews in the Sri Lanka vs England Galle Test.



In reply, England had a bad start as they lost openers Zak Crawley (9) and Sibley (4) with just 17 runs on board. Lasith Embuldeniya took both wickets. But, the joy of Lankan fans was short-lived as Bairstow and Joe Roots consolidated the innings and prevented any further loss.





Joe Roots shines





Joe Roots survived a few scares to complete his fifty. At Stumps on Day 1, England reached 127/2. They trail by just 8 runs with 8 wickets in hand.



Roots remains unbeaten on 67 off 115 balls with 5 boundaries. Bairstow is batting on 47 off 91 balls. England would be looking forward to extend their lead on Day 2 while Sri Lanka needs early wickets to stay back in the game.