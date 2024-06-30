100-Word Insight: Legends sign off on a Winning Note

Two cricket legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid adieu to T20 International Cricket following India’s spectacular ICC T20I World Cup win after 17 years.

The duo led from the front to ensure end of the 11-year-old drought in ICC tournaments. Yes, it was a great relief.

While Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is, another legend Rahul Dravid too signed off as the Head Coach of Team India, on a winning note.

Never again, we may witness the cricketing chemistry of Dravid, Kohli and Rohit on the field. However, they might reunite to take the Indian Cricket forward in future.