PM Modi meets T20I World Cup Winning Team

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the ICC T20 World Cup Champion Indian Cricket team led by Rohit Sharma at his residence.

PM Modi hosted the players for a special breakfast, listening to their experiences from the World Cup campaign.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid handed the trophy to PM Modi. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny were also present at the occasion.

India’s T20 World Cup heroes received a rousing reception upon their return home on Thursday morning on a special charter plane arranged by the BCCI.

After leaving the Prime Minister’s residence, the Men in Blue headed to Mumbai where a grand victory parade will take place.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought by defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. India had last won the T20I World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011.