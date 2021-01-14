TNI Evening News Headlines – January 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 7 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 1 quarantine, 6 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31776 in the Capital City.

➡️ 210 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 328832.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches slew of projects worth Rs. 2085 crore in Kalahandi.

➡️ A person will not be given a second shot of the vaccine if she/he gets infected with the virus after receiving the first dose.

➡️ Teenager going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gang-raped in Odisha’s Baripada; 1 arrested.

➡️ Lady civil engineer, mother-in-law arrested for illegal liquor trade at Ghusuripokhari village in Bhadra District.

➡️ Commissionerate Police recovered 385 gram of gold, 25 kg of silver ornaments from a gang of looters in Cuttack.

➡️ Former Balasore MLA Jeeban Pradip Das joins BJP.

➡️ Railways to run 2 special trains between Puri and Jodhpur, Ajmer from next week.

➡️ Kidney racket busted in Bhubaneswr; 1 arrested.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Morena spurious liquor incident rises to 24.

➡️ 2 Covid-19 vaccines approved by the National Regulator are safe. 49 eminent scientists & doctors collectively assure in a statement issued today.

➡️ No foreign Head of State to be Chief Guest at Republic Day event this year due to Coronavirus, says Centre.

➡️ Number of people tested positive for new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India climbs to 109: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Budget Sess on of Parliament will commence on January 29, 2021.

➡️ Delhi: Fire breaks out in Safdarjung hospital’s nursing room due to a short-circuit, doused shortly.

➡️ Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to NCB custody till January 18 in connection with a drugs case.

➡️ Supreme Court Bar Association President, Dushyant Dave resigns from his post.

➡️ Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 to be launched tomorrow.

➡️ 5,490 fresh COVID19 cases and 4,337 recoveries reported in Kerala today.

➡️ PM Modi will launch pan India rollout of COVID vaccination drive on Jan 16 at 10:30am.

➡️ Google removes hundreds of fake personal loan apps to protect consumers in India.